Young air show attendees pose and salute from a “Top Gun” model aircraft at the Air Power over Hampton air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The display provided families with a hands-on aviation experience, inspiring future generations of pilots and aviation enthusiasts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8996507
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-VR928-1168
|Resolution:
|7460x5002
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.