Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

Young air show attendees pose and salute from a “Top Gun” model aircraft at the Air Power over Hampton air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The display provided families with a hands-on aviation experience, inspiring future generations of pilots and aviation enthusiasts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)