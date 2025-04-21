Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adan Torres, Airman Daniel Franco, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Rapoza, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, respond to a fire alarm during an energy resilience and readiness exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. An ERRE ensures vital systems stay online during installation power outages, allowing firefighters to respond without delay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:31
    Photo ID: 8993967
    VIRIN: 250422-F-AX516-1125
    Resolution: 4403x3029
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness
    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness
    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness
    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness
    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness
    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    48th fighter wing
    Energy resilience readiness exercise
    ERRE
    black start exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download