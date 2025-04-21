Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adan Torres, Airman Daniel Franco, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Rapoza, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, respond to a fire alarm during an energy resilience and readiness exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. An ERRE ensures vital systems stay online during installation power outages, allowing firefighters to respond without delay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)