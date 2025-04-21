From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adan Torres, Airman Daniel Franco, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Rapoza, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, respond to a fire alarm during an energy resilience and readiness exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. An ERRE ensures vital systems stay online during installation power outages, allowing firefighters to respond without delay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8993967
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-AX516-1125
|Resolution:
|4403x3029
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness
No keywords found.