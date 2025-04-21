Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A contract partner turns a power switch off during an energy resilience and readiness exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. The ERRE allows the Liberty Wing to initiate readiness protocols in the event of an installation power outage, ensuring continued operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)