Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Horne, 48th Operation Support Squadron complex air traffic controller, and Airman 1st Class Evan Stephanoff, 48th OSS air traffic control apprentice, direct aircraft traffic during an energy resilience and readiness exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. During the ERRE ATC established continued communication capabilities with aircraft, utilizing power outage protocols ensuring the wings flying mission continued. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)