    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness [Image 1 of 6]

    Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Airman from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and a contract partner press the power button for the 48th Medical Group during an energy resilience and readiness exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. The ERRE allows the Liberty Wing to initiate readiness protocols in the event of an installation power outage, ensuring continued operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    Energy resilience readiness exercise
    ERRE
    black start exercise
    48th fighterwing

