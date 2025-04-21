Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and a contract partner press the power button for the 48th Medical Group during an energy resilience and readiness exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. The ERRE allows the Liberty Wing to initiate readiness protocols in the event of an installation power outage, ensuring continued operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)