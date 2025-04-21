Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 48th Operation Support Squadron, await aircraft landings during an energy resilience and readiness exercise installation power outage at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. The ERRE tested ATC's continuous communication capabilities with aircraft, ensuring power outage protocols operate smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)