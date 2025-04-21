U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 48th Operation Support Squadron, await aircraft landings during an energy resilience and readiness exercise installation power outage at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 22, 2025. The ERRE tested ATC's continuous communication capabilities with aircraft, ensuring power outage protocols operate smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8993965
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-KS548-1114
|Resolution:
|5843x3067
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amped up and ready: 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates resilience, readiness
No keywords found.