Commodore David Frost, Australian Naval Attaché-Washington lays a wreath at the monument for the members of the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam, as part of the Experimental Military Unit of the US Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company, after the ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel, Alabama on April 25, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:40
|Photo ID:
|8993547
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-HW608-1943
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel [Image 9 of 9], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.