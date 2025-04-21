Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Commodore David Frost, Australian Naval Attaché-Washington lays a wreath at the monument for the members of the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam, as part of the Experimental Military Unit of the US Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company, after the ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel, Alabama on April 25, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:40
    Photo ID: 8993547
    VIRIN: 250425-D-HW608-1943
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel [Image 9 of 9], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANZAC Dawn Service
    ANZAC Dawn Service Citation of Gallantry Presentation
    ANZAC Dawn Service Citation of Gallantry Presentation
    ANZAC Dawn Service Citation of Gallantry Presentation
    ANZAC Dawn Service Citation of Gallantry Presentation
    ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel
    ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel
    ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel
    ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)

    TAGS

    Australia
    Partnership
    Aviation
    ANZAC
    Fort Novosel
    135th Assault Helicopter Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download