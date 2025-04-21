It's About Mates Looking After Mates: ANZAC Day at Fort Novosel

Photo By Leslie Herlick | Retired Australian Lt. Col. Fred Dunnaway renders a salute to his comrades of the...... read more read more Photo By Leslie Herlick | Retired Australian Lt. Col. Fred Dunnaway renders a salute to his comrades of the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam, as part of the Experimental Military Unit of the US Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company after the ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel, Alabama on April 25, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — As dawn broke on April 25, Veterans Park at Fort Novosel became a sacred gathering place for Australians, New Zealanders, their international allies, and Fort Novosel leaders, commemorating a legacy of sacrifice and partnership. The ANZAC Dawn Service paid tribute to the bravery and camaraderie of Australian and New Zealand military forces alongside their allies.

ANZAC Day, observed annually on April 25, is one of Australia's and New Zealand's most significant national commemorations. ANZAC stands for the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, a group of Soldiers from those countries who fought together during World War I. This year’s ceremony at Fort Novosel provided a reminder of the enduring alliance between the Australia and the United States, exemplified by the historical relationship between the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam and the 135th Assault Helicopter Company, also known as the “Emus”.

Lt. Col. Steven Hicks, Australian Army Liaison Officer to the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (AVCOE), described the observance as “a time to honor those who have served, reflect on those who live with the scars of conflict, and cherish the families whose sacrifices endure.”

The ceremony highlighted the origins of ANZAC Day, tracing back to the Gallipoli campaign of 1915 during World War I. On that day, the ANZACs, landed on Turkey’s Dardanelles peninsula to secure passage to the Black Sea. Despite the campaign’s eventual failure, the valor, resilience, and camaraderie of the ANZAC troops became defining characteristics of national identity in both countries.

Throughout the eight-month Gallipoli campaign, nearly 50,000 ANZAC troops were sent into battle. When the operation concluded, approximately 11,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers had been killed, alongside countless allies and Turkish soldiers. Hicks acknowledged that while the campaign was a strategic defeat, the legacy of courage, mateship, and sacrifice left by the ANZACs continues to inspire generations.

“Time dims the memory of ordinary events, but great events—whether in peace or war—live in the collective consciousness of a nation,” Hicks said. “It's about mates looking after mates to have each other's backs through thick and thin, and through good and bad. That is the ANZAC spirit handed down to us, and if we lose that ANZAC spirit, we lose everything.”

A highlight of the ceremony was Commodore David Frost’s presentation of the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam Unit Citation for Gallantry to Fort Novosel and to three members of the Experimental Military Unit of the U.S. Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company. Awarded in 2008 to the Australian Helicopter Flight Vietnam veterans, the citation was extended to their U.S. Army counterparts in 2019. However, this ceremony marked the first formal handover of this prestigious honor. Frost expressed his gratitude and pride in presenting the citation, noting the exceptional bravery, camaraderie, and sacrifice of the Emus and their Australian brothers in arms during the Vietnam War.

“As I stand here today, it is an absolute honor to formally present this citation alongside Brigadier General Cole, representing the U.S. Army,” Frost said. “The men of Emu and the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam forged a bond that exemplifies true mateship between our nations—a legacy of bravery and service that continues to inspire.”

Adding to the ceremony’s reflections, Brig. Gen. Ken Cole, AVCOE deputy commanding general, spoke about the historical partnership between Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, a bond forged in the fires of World War I. He acknowledged the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces at Gallipoli, noting that their bravery inspired the United States to join the war effort in 1918.

“Today, we commemorate a very important day and an enduring symbol of the partnerships between free peoples that began over a century ago,” Cole said. “The sacrifices of our Australian and New Zealand partners inspired our nation, and those partnerships flourished through Vietnam and beyond.”

He also expressed the moral obligation to sustain and strengthen the foundations of this partnership for the future. Cole emphasized that Australia and New Zealand have consistently demonstrated unwavering support and commitment in word and deed, noting their continued collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

As a symbolic gesture of gratitude, Frost presented Cole with a coin bearing the image of a kangaroo and the American flag, reflecting the unity and shared values between the two nations. Cole reciprocated, presenting his Deputy Garrison Commander coin to Frost.

The ceremony further honored those who served in subsequent conflicts, including Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, emphasizing the unwavering bond between Australian and U.S. forces. Frost and Cole and retired Australian Lt. Col. Fred Dunnaway laid wreaths at the memorial dedicated to the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam and the Experimental Military Unit of the U.S. Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company, symbolizing unity and shared respect.

Hicks emphasized that ANZAC Day is not a glorification of war, but a reflection on the values of freedom, independence, and fairness. He reminded attendees that these principles are safeguarded by the men and women who have served and continue to serve.

The ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel exemplified a solemn tradition of remembrance and mutual respect, standing as a testament to the sacrifices made and the alliances formed in the pursuit of peace.