Commodore David Frost, Australian Naval Attaché-Washington presents members of the US Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company the Unit Citation for Gallantry to the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam, as part of the Experimental Military Unit of the US Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company, after the ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel, Alabama on April 25, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:40
|Photo ID:
|8993545
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-HW608-6723
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANZAC Dawn Service Citation of Gallantry Presentation [Image 9 of 9], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.