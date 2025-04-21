ANZAC Dawn Service Citation of Gallantry Presentation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commodore David Frost, Australian Naval Attaché-Washington presents members of the US Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company the Unit Citation for Gallantry to the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam, as part of the Experimental Military Unit of the US Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company, after the ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel, Alabama on April 25, 2025.