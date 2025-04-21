Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Novosel leaders gather with Australian partners to commemorate the 110th Anniversary of the ANZAC landing commemorating all Australians and New Zealanders who have served, continue to serve, and those that died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations during the ANZAC Dawn Service at Fort Novosel, Alabama on April 25, 2025.