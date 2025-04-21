374 FSS fitness center refresh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Shaah, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation specialist, completes an exercise on a new machine at the Samurai Fitness Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. The fitness center received 41 new pieces of equipment, which included leg extension machines, pull-down machines and weightlifting platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)