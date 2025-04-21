374 FSS fitness center refresh

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Shaah, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation specialist, completes an exercise on a new machine at the Samurai Fitness Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. The fitness center received 41 new pieces of equipment, which included leg extension machines, pull-down machines and weightlifting platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)
Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 03:30
Photo ID:
|8993216
VIRIN:
|250422-F-JB191-1076
Resolution:
|3352x2682
Size:
|403.68 KB
Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
