374 FSS fitness center refresh

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Yokota community members exercise at the Samurai Fitness Center at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. The Samurai Fitness Center recently received upgraded equipment, supporting the continued physical readiness of warfighters attending the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)