374 FSS fitness center refresh

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Landon Storlie, 730th Air Mobility Squadron cape forecaster, and Staff Sgt. Eric Shaah, 730 AMS air transportation specialist, exercise at the Samurai Fitness Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. The fitness center received 41 new pieces of equipment, which included leg extension machines, pull-down machines and weightlifting platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)