374 FSS fitness center refresh

Motivational words and artwork are displayed on a wall at the Samurai Fitness Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. The Samurai Fitness Center recently received upgraded equipment, supporting the continued physical readiness of warfighters attending the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)