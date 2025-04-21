Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Motivational words and artwork are displayed on a wall at the Samurai Fitness Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2025. The Samurai Fitness Center recently received upgraded equipment, supporting the continued physical readiness of warfighters attending the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 03:30
    Photo ID: 8993214
    VIRIN: 250422-F-JB191-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 456.59 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 374 FSS fitness center refresh [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    community
    health and wellness
    374 FSS
    Samurai Fitness Center

