U.S. Air Force Airmen clear out their M4 assault rifles after completing the Warrior Airmen Training culminating exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2025. The training was divided into four modules including classroom instruction, skills rodeo, application-based scenarios and a culminating exercise designed to follow the "crawl, walk, run" philosophy, progressively increasing in difficulty and complexity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8992569
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-HW521-1252
|Resolution:
|7752x5168
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WAT: Culminating exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.