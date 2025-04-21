WAT: culminating exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Servantes, 735th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy avionics craftsman, holds a position in the woods during Warrior Airmen Training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2025. The training was divided into four modules including classroom instruction, skills rodeo, application-based scenarios and a culminating exercise designed to follow the "crawl, walk, run" philosophy, progressively increasing in difficulty and complexity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)