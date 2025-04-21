Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAT: Culminating exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    WAT: Culminating exercise

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen practice foot patrols during Warrior Airmen Training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2025. Participants completed a culminating exercise where they were able to showcase all skills learned throughout the course, including care under fire and base defense procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 8992565
    VIRIN: 250423-F-HW521-1004
    Resolution: 7572x5048
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    Warrior Airmen Training

