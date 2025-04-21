WAT: culminating exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen practice foot patrols during Warrior Airmen Training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2025. Participants completed a culminating exercise where they were able to showcase all skills learned throughout the course, including care under fire and base defense procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)