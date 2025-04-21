WAT: culminating exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Lavia, 613th Air Operations Center advanced target development specialist, reloads his M4 assault rifle while Staff Sgt. Derek Servantes, 735th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy avionics craftsman, covers him during Warrior Airmen Training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2025. Participants completed a culminating exercise where they were able to showcase all skills learned through the course including foot patrols, care under fire and base defense procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)