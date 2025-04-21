WAT: culminating exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isabella Martin, 15th Wing Command Post command and control specialist, and 2nd Lt. Mert Sahin, 747th Cyberspace Squadron special certification official observer officer in charge, hold a position in the woods during Warrior Airmen Training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2025. Participants completed a culminating exercise where they were able to showcase all skills learned through the course including foot patrols, care under fire and base defense procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)