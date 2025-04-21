11 AF leadership visit Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, 15th Wing command chief, highlights key training personnel to Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force leadership during Warrior Airmen Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Apr. 23, 2025. The training was divided into four modules including classroom instruction, skills rodeo, application-based scenarios and a culminating exercise designed to follow the "crawl, walk, run" philosophy, progressively increasing in difficulty and complexity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)