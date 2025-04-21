11 AF leadership visit Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, coins Staff Sgt. Cody Morris, 647th Security Forces Squadron quality control evaluator, during Warrior Airmen Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Apr. 23, 2025. Three Airmen were recognized for their planning and execution efforts to complete the third iteration of the readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)