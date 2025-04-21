11 AF leadership visit Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Waymire, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment craftsman, briefs Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force leadership on an atmospheric water generator during Warrior Airmen Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Apr. 23, 2025. The generator was utilized during the readiness training to provide Airmen with an alternate and resourceful water source. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)