    11 AF leadership visit Hickam [Image 4 of 5]

    11 AF leadership visit Hickam

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, coins Senior Master Sgt. Paul Baker, 392nd Intelligence Squadron enterprise discovery operations senior enlisted leader, during Warrior Airmen Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Apr. 23, 2025. Three Airmen were recognized for their planning and execution efforts to complete the third iteration of the readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

