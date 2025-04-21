11 AF leadership visit Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, coins Tech. Sgt. Jan Carlo Bulanan, 15th Wing agile combat employment communication mobility operations flight chief, during Warrior Airmen Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Apr. 23, 2025. Three Airmen were recognized for their planning and execution efforts to complete the third iteration of the readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)