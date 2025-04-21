U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Baumholder Resident Engineer Chris Hood looks on as early site preparation progress is visible on the second active contract for Army Family Housing construction at the Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder, Germany March 28, 2025. On-site work began earlier this year and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing construction of the project in close coordination with German construction partners and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)
Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder
