    Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder [Image 2 of 6]

    Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder

    GERMANY

    03.26.2025

    Photo by Stephanie Logue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Progress is visible of Army Family Housing construction at the Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder, Germany March 28, 2025. The construction is part of a more than $700 million investment in the Wetzel Housing Area that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing construction of the project in close coordination with German construction partners and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 04:15
    Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder

