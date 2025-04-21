Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder [Image 6 of 6]

    Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder

    GERMANY

    03.26.2025

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Progress is visible March 28, 2025, on the new elementary school being constructed in the Wetzel Housing Area in Germany in the Baumholder Military Community. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing construction of the project in close coordination with German construction partners, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the Department of Defense Education Activity. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)

