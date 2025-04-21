Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Progress is visible March 28, 2025, on the new elementary school being constructed in the Wetzel Housing Area in Germany in the Baumholder Military Community. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing construction of the project in close coordination with German construction partners, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the Department of Defense Education Activity. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)