Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder

Crews work on Army Family Housing construction at the Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder, Germany March 28, 2025, while progress on nearby Baumholder Elementary School is visible in the distance. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing construction of the projects in close coordination with German construction partners, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and in the case of the school also the Department of Defense Education Activity. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)