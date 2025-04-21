Quality of life projects transforming Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Senior Project Engineer Peter Eifler discusses progress with a contractor March 28, 2025, while visiting Army Family Housing construction at the Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder, Germany. The construction is part of a more than $700 million investment in the Wetzel Housing Area that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing in close coordination with German construction partners and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)