Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts

A standing chimney that is due to be knocked down has it's Batchelder tiles removed before workers can knock it down. Removed as a part of the Save The Tiles nonprofit's mission, workers volunteer their time to preserve this piece of LA history.



USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.