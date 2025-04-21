Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts [Image 14 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Jordan Raiff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    USACE Employees and members of the nonprofit Save The Tiles take a brief moment from wrapping and packing for a group photo.

    USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 21:56
    Photo ID: 8990520
    VIRIN: 250419-A-IP039-2788
    Resolution: 5037x2759
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts [Image 17 of 17], by Jordan Raiff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts
    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    debris
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildFires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download