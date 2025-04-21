Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Save The Tiles attempts to save the history of Los Angeles by posting signs on standing chimneys. Only those that have signed Right Of Entry forms with USACE can have the fliers posted in the hopes the homeowner wants to preserve a piece of LA history.



USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.