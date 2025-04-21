Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts [Image 5 of 17]

    Preserving the Past: USACE Supports Mission to Recover Fire-Surviving Artifacts

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Jordan Raiff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Archiologists Chris Stanton of the Los Angeles district and Katie Hill of the Albuquerque district wrap and pack tiles for safe keeping for the Save The Tiles nonprofit.

    USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 21:56
    Photo ID: 8990511
    VIRIN: 250419-A-IP039-2698
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
