U.S. Air Force retired Gen. Ronald Fogleman receives a KC-135 tail flash from Col. Mike Adams, 117th Air Refueling Wing commander, at the Southern Museum of Flight, Birmingham, Ala., April 15, 2025. Fogleman was a guest speaker at the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration and spoke about his passion of history and the history of aviation and warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 17:53
|Photo ID:
|8990215
|VIRIN:
|250415-Z-ZA470-1171
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators [Image 22 of 22], by Paul Mann