Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators

Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard retire the Colors after taps was played at a memorial service salute at the Forest Hill Cemetery, April 15, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. The 117th and Southern Museum of Flight hosted the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration, honoring the sacrifices made by four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)