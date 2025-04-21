Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators [Image 20 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Mr. Roger Woolsey, CEO of Million Air and owner of the A-26 Invader “Million Airess” receives a KC-135 tail flash from Col. Mike Adams, 117th Air Refueling Wing commander, at the Southern Museum of Flight, Birmingham, Ala., April 15, 2025. The A-26 performed a flyover during Thomas “Pete” Ray’s gravesite memorial ceremony as part of the Bay of Pigs Commemoration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 17:53
    Photo ID: 8990213
    VIRIN: 250415-Z-ZA470-1159
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators [Image 22 of 22], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    117 ARW
    ALANG
    A-26
    Southern Museum of Flight
    Bay of Pigs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download