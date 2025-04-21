Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Roger Woolsey, CEO of Million Air and owner of the A-26 Invader “Million Airess” receives a KC-135 tail flash from Col. Mike Adams, 117th Air Refueling Wing commander, at the Southern Museum of Flight, Birmingham, Ala., April 15, 2025. The A-26 performed a flyover during Thomas “Pete” Ray’s gravesite memorial ceremony as part of the Bay of Pigs Commemoration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)