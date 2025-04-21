Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Gen. Ronald Fogleman speaks to attendees at the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration at the Southern Museum of Flight, April 15, 2025, Birmingham, Ala. Fogleman spoke about his passion of history and the history of aviation and warfare during the beginning of the Cold War, part of which included the Alabama Air National Guard’s role in the 1961 Bay of Pigs Invasion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)