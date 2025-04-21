Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators [Image 21 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Gen. Ronald Fogleman speaks to attendees at the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration at the Southern Museum of Flight, April 15, 2025, Birmingham, Ala. Fogleman spoke about his passion of history and the history of aviation and warfare during the beginning of the Cold War, part of which included the Alabama Air National Guard’s role in the 1961 Bay of Pigs Invasion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 17:53
    Photo ID: 8990214
    VIRIN: 250415-Z-ZA470-1166
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators [Image 22 of 22], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators
    Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    117 ARW
    ALANG
    A-26
    Southern Museum of Flight
    Bay of Pigs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download