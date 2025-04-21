Alabama Airmen remember fallen aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Samantha Crotzer, human resource officer and member of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard uses a ceremonial bugle to play taps during the memorial service at the Forest Hill Cemetery, April 15, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. The 117th and Southern Museum of Flight hosted the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration, honoring the sacrifices made by four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)