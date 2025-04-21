Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West [Image 8 of 8]

    Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Guardsmen from the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, test communications equipment for Operation Maverick’s Armistice during inflight operations aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania ANG April 22, 2025, while on their way to Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:17
    Photo ID: 8989881
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-ME883-1053
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.77 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
    communications
    Air National Guard
    KC-135
    192nd Wing
    OMA2025
    2025 Mavericks Armistice

