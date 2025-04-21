Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardsmen from the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, test communications equipment for Operation Maverick’s Armistice during inflight operations aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania ANG April 22, 2025, while on their way to Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)