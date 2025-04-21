Multiple F-22 Raptors from the the 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, receives fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania ANG, during Operation Maverick’s Armistice April 22, 2025, on their way to Key West, Florida. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8989877
|VIRIN:
|250422-Z-ME883-1475
|Resolution:
|6540x4360
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.