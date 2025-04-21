Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, transport guardsmen from Virginia and West Virginia ANG in a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft to Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, April 22, 2025, during Operation Maverick’s Armistice. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)