Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, refuels F-22 Raptors from the 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG, during Operation Maverick’s Armistice April 22, 2025, on their way to Key West, Florida. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)