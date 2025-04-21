Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West [Image 3 of 8]

    Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    A boom operator with the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, conducts air refueling for an F-22 Raptor from a KC-135R Stratotanker during Operation Maverick’s Armistice April 22, 2025, on their way to Key West, Florida. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:17
    Photo ID: 8989876
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-ME883-1464
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    air refueling
    192nd Wing
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    OMA2025
    2025 Mavericks Armistice

