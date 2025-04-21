Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 in Key West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A boom operator with the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, conducts air refueling for an F-22 Raptor from a KC-135R Stratotanker during Operation Maverick’s Armistice April 22, 2025, on their way to Key West, Florida. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)