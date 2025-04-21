U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Andres Garcia, 162nd Wing Weapons Standarization Superintendent oversees the 2025 Weapons Load Competition at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Apr.4, 2025. Load Crews were evaluated on their ability to safely and accurately load munitions onto F-16s under strict time constraints, compliance with safety protocols, and technical accuracy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephen Luke)
|04.04.2025
|04.23.2025 15:03
|8989859
|250404-Z-XW646-1063
|7489x4995
|1.66 MB
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
|2
|0
Weapons Load Competition: Skill and Precision of the 162nd Wing Aircraft Armament Systems Airmen
