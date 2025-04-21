Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Weapons Load Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    2025 Weapons Load Competition

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephen Luke 

    162nd Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Andres Garcia, 162nd Wing Weapons Standarization Superintendent oversees the 2025 Weapons Load Competition at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Apr.4, 2025. Load Crews were evaluated on their ability to safely and accurately load munitions onto F-16s under strict time constraints, compliance with safety protocols, and technical accuracy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephen Luke)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 8989859
    VIRIN: 250404-Z-XW646-1063
    Resolution: 7489x4995
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Weapons Load Competition: Skill and Precision of the 162nd Wing Aircraft Armament Systems Airmen

    Weapons Load Competition
    162nd Wing
    Morris Air National Guard Base

