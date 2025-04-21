2025 Weapons Load Competition

U.S. Air National Guard members assigned to the 162nd Wing gather for the annual Weapons Load Competition at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Apr. 4, 2025. Load Crew Chiefs were tested with a written portion in addition to loading the BDU-50, a 500-pound training munition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)
Weapons Load Competition: Skill and Precision of the 162nd Wing Aircraft Armament Systems Airmen
