    2025 Weapons Load Competition [Image 1 of 4]

    2025 Weapons Load Competition

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    162nd Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard members assigned to the 162nd Wing gather for the annual Weapons Load Competition at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Apr. 4, 2025. Load Crew Chiefs were tested with a written portion in addition to loading the BDU-50, a 500-pound training munition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 8989845
    VIRIN: 250404-Z-NT824-1005
    Resolution: 6911x4610
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
    This work, 2025 Weapons Load Competition [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weapons Load Competition: Skill and Precision of the 162nd Wing Aircraft Armament Systems Airmen

    Weapons Load Competition
    162nd Wing
    Morris Air National Guard Base

