U.S. Air National Guard members assigned to the 162nd Wing load a BDU-50, a 500 pound training munition onto an F-16 during the 2025 Weapons Load Competition at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Apr. 4, 2025. The annual competition sharpens warfighting readiness by testing every aspect of weapons laoding-from tool accountability to precise safety wire placement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)
This work, 2025 Weapons Load Competition [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weapons Load Competition: Skill and Precision of the 162nd Wing Aircraft Armament Systems Airmen
