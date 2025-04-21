Weapons Load Competition: Skill and Precision of the 162nd Wing Aircraft Armament Systems Airmen

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz.,- Airmen from the 21st, 152nd and 195th Aircraft Maintenance Units within the 162nd Maintenance Group competed in the annual Weapons Load Competition here, Apr. 4, 2025.



The competition demonstrated the technical skill, precision and teamwork do the AMUs, competing for the title of ‘Load Crew of the Year.’ Crews loaded the BDU-50, a 500-pound training munition used to simulate live ordnance, as part of mission readiness training.



Crews were evaluated on their ability to safely and accurately load the munitions onto F-16s under strict time constraints. Each step was scrutinized for compliance with safety protocols and technical accuracy.



“Every aspect of the load-from tool accountability to safety wire placement-is checked against a strict standard,” said Master Sgt. Andres Garcia, 162nd Weapons Standardization Superintendent. “There’s no room for error.”



In addition to the loading portion, Load Crew Chiefs were challenged with a written test covering munition specifications, procedures and emergency protocols.



Weapons Load Competitions are a longstanding tradition among Aircraft Armament Systems specialists-commonly referred to as weapons troops-and have been held at the 162nd Wing since 2017.



The event emphasized both mission readiness and espirit de corps across the wing.



“Initially, we had just one unit participating at a time,” said Garcia. “As the event gained popularity, it evolved into the large-scale event we see today with the three AMUs competing side by side.”



Weapons troops play a critical role in the 162nd Wing’s ability to project airpower. Their expertise in loading and maintaining weapons systems ensures the wing’s aircraft remain fully mission capable.



The 162nd Maintenance Group has been invited to participate in the inaugural F-16 Air National Guard Load Competition, set to take place later this year. One weapons specialist from each AMU will be selected to represent the Wing.



The 21st AMU was named winner for the 2025 Weapons Load Competition, marking back-to-back victories after also securing the title in 2024.

