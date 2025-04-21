Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard members assigned to the 162nd Wing load a BDU-50, a 500 pound training munition onto an F-16 during the 2025 Weapons Load Competition at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Apr. 4, 2025. The annual competition tests every aspect of weapons loading-from tool accountability to safety wire placement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)