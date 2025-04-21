22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force discuss how to build an Alaska Small Shelter System during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2025. This field training exercise tested the 22nd ATF’s capacity to operate under duress, ensuring a highly trained and adaptable force prepared for the complexities of modern warfare. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)